Italy tests out anti-virus gate for stadium access

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino tested out an automated anti-virus gate before its match against Hellas Verona in Italy’s top soccer division Wednesday.

The device, called Feel Safe, measures match goers’ body temperature and uses facial recognition software to verify that a mask is being worn properly. It also sprays match goers with disinfectant.

Capable of being set to three different safety levels, the system sends an alarm to stadium personnel when any parameter is not met.

The gate is designed to speed up the entrance of fans to stadiums. Although with fans still not permitted to attend games in Italy, it was tested on journalists and other stadium personnel.

The system is made by Milan-based Worldwide Exhibition System.

The Serie A season, which was suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, is due to end Aug. 2.

