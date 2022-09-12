LONDON (KRON) – King Charles III addressed hundreds of lawmakers this morning inside Westminster Hall. This marks the beginning of a new relationship between the parliament and the king of the United Kingdom.

Charles III was greeted by former prime minister Boris Johnson and other lawmakers. The king said that parliament “is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy,” and spoke about his late mother.

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples,” the king said. “While very young, her late majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers, which eventually led to a civil war and the king being beheaded in 1649.

Charles III is now in Edinburgh, where Queen Elizabeth II’s casket made its way yesterday. Her funeral will be in London next Monday.