Maldives resort hiring ‘Barefoot Bookseller’ to run its island bookshop

The resort is calling the job "the ultimate vacancy for a desert island bibliophile."

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Love a good book, the sun and sand, and being on an island?

A resort in the Maldives is looking to hire a “barefoot bookseller” to run its on-site bookshop for 6 months starting in mid-October.

Eco-resort Soneva Fushi, located on the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, reopened Sept. 1 with safety and health precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the resort, Soneva’s Barefoot Bookseller program is also restarting again, thus the need for a new “barefoot bookseller.”

“Fancy getting away from it all to sell books on a desert island in the Maldives? Are you passionate about reading, an excellent communicator, and love writing?” the resort’s Instagram caption read. “If this sounds like you, then you’d be perfect for our Barefoot Bookseller 2020.”

The resort describes the position as “the ultimately vacancy for a desert island bibliophile: barefoot bookselling, in one of the most beautiful places in the world” in its online application.

The bookseller will not only run the bookshop but will also have opportunities to host creative writing workshops and tutor guests.

The bookseller will also be tasked with manning the bookshop’s Instagram account and writing monthly blog posts and newsletters.

Anyone from around the world is encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30.

Keep in mind that in order to enter the Maldives, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no longer than 72 hours before departure.

>> To learn more about the application process and other requirements, click here.

