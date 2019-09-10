Live Now
Man allegedly used ‘photographic memory’ to steal credit card info of 1,300 people

by: CNN

TOKYO (CNN) – Police in Tokyo arrested a part-time shopping mall clerk for using customer credit card numbers he memorized to buy items on the internet.

Authorities say 34-year-old Yusuke Taniguchi used his photographic memory to steal more than 1,300 credit card numbers.

They found a notebook he allegedly used to write the numbers down.

He’s accused of using those numbers to make internet purchases since March of last year.

Police busted him after he ordered some expensive bags worth about $2,600.

Some Japanese news outlets report he had them sent to his own home – which is how he got caught.

They say he intended to sell them at a pawn shop.

Taniguchi has been in police custody since Thursday.

