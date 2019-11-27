Man arrested for allegedly throwing buckets of poop on people

ONTARIO, Canada (KRON) – It didn’t happen in San Francisco.

Police in Toronto arrested a man who was allegedly throwing buckets of poop on people in the area frequented by college students.

The suspect – identified as 23-year-old Samuel Opoku of Toronto – has been charged with 5 counts of assault with a weapon and 5 counts of mischief to interfere with property.

Opoku reportedly entered the Robarts Library on the University of Toronto campus on Nov. 22 and threw a bucket of “liquefied fecal matter” on two people, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Then two days later Opoku struck again, this time hitting a man and woman with the bucket of poop at Scott Library at York University.

The next day on Nov. 25, a woman near College and McCaul streets, which is also in the area of the University of Toronto, was hit with the same stinky surprise.

One University of Toronto student described the scene at the library to CTV News, saying at first she thought it was coffee, but then “all of a sudden the smell hit.”

“I thought I was going to faint. Me and my friends packed up our stuff and ran out of the room,” she told CTV News.

The mayor applauded local authorities for arresting the poop offender.

Great work by @TorontoPolice arresting an individual in the “feces attacks” investigation. He can’t face justice or be given help until apprehended and it seems our police have that in hand. I hope this arrest will help calm concern on campuses and across the city. https://t.co/AJ2kI6Y9Dt — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 27, 2019

Opoku is due in court today.

