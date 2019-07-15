Man confesses to killing Oakland scientist in Greece

CRETE, Greece (CNN) – Police say a 27-year-old local man has confessed to killing American scientist Suzanne Eaton on the Greek island of Crete.

The man had been detained for questioning by police after the molecular biologist from Oakland went missing on July 2.

She had been attending a conference run by the Orthodox Academy of Crete.

Her body was found asphyxiated in a cave on July 10.

A Crete police spokesperson says the man has confessed to the crime.

More details are expected to be announced Tuesday.