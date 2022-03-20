(KRON) — Many Iranian and Middle Eastern communities are celebrating Nowruz – the Persian New Year throughout Sunday.

The holiday is marked a new year and is celebrated on the first day of spring.

Groups who participate in the holiday say this is when the amount of light and dark is the same throughout the day.

The holiday commences the arrival of spring and a time of new beginnings. Nowruz is spent with family and friends.

Politicians have shown their respect for the holiday through statements and social media posts.

“May all who celebrate today be blessed with the love of family and friends. Nowruz Mobarak!” California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said through a press release.

The Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom took it to twitter saying, “Happy Persian New Year, California!”

United States President Joe Biden also commemorated the holiday through a White House statement.

“To everyone celebrating, Eid-eh Shoma Mobarak — we wish you a Happy Nowruz,” the Bidens concluded.

Events will be held throughout the Bay Area in face of the new year festivity.