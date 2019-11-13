Mars launching vegan, plant-based milk chocolate bar

(CNN) — Mars has a new candy bar that’s out of this world — or at least that’s what the company’s hoping you think of their new vegan chocolate bars.

They’re the first major confectionery company to offer a plant-based alternative to milk chocolate and apparently — it wasn’t easy.

Without the dairy in milk chocolate, getting that creamy texture was a challenge, but they feel like they nailed it.

The bar will come in three flavors — caramelized hazelnut, caramel and sea salt and smooth orange.

Now for the bad news — these bars cost about three times as much and they’re only being sold in grocery stores in the United Kingdom for now.

It makes sense though considering the UK has become the nation with the most vegan products but Mars says you’ll be able to get them on Amazon.