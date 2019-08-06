Mass shootings prompt foreign countries to issue US travel warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following two deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend that left 31 people dead, several foreign countries have issued travel warnings to its citizens advising against travel to the U.S.

Venezuelan government officials released a statement urging citizens to postpone trips to the U.S. after the “recent acts of violence,” advising Venezuelans to stay away from cities that have the most violence, including Oakland and Stockton, citing a 2019 Forbes article.

“These increasing acts of violence have found an echo and support in the conversations and actions impregnated by racial discrimination and hatred against migrant populations, pronounced and executed by the supremacist elite who holds political power in Washington,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, one of the main reasons for the violent acts in the U.S. is the “inexcusable indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population, encouraged by the federal government.”

The Uruguayan government also issued a similar warning urging its citizens to be extra cautious when traveling to the U.S. because of its “increasing indiscriminate violence” and “racism and discrimination that cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year.”

Uruguayan officials advise its citizens to avoid places with large concentrations of people such as malls, food festivals, sports events, and theme parks.

The alert noted that other factors, such as the “indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population” and the “impossibility of authorities to prevent these situations,” were among some of the reasons travelers need to be particularly wary of highly populated areas or events.

