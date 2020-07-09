Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

SEVNICA, Slovenia (KRON) – As the United States celebrated the 4th of July, a life-sized wooden sculpture of First Lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown in Slovenia, Reuters reports.

Brad Downey, the Berlin-based American artist who commissioned the sculpture, told Reuters that police told him what happened a day after the incident. The wooden sculpture, he told Reuters, was blackened and disfigured.

The statue of the First Lady was unveiled last June, drawing mixed reactions from locals.

The rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, showing her in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Her face is depicted in a naive local style.

Downey has reportedly filed a police report as local authorities continue to investigate.

Sculptures of President Trump have also been damaged.

In January, a nearly 26-foot statue of Mr. Trump was burned to the ground in Slovenia, according to The Associated Press.

The statue apparently depicted Mr. Trump with a blue suit, white shirt and a red tie. He’s shown with his right fist thrust into the air, and there’s a mechanism that opens his mouth to show shark-like teeth.

People work on a wooden statue made to resemble US President Donald Trump in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, about 20 miles northeast of Ljubljana in Slovenia, the home country of Trump’s wife on August 28, 2019. – The statute which is nearly 8 meters tall has been built on private land and is designed by local Slovenian artist Tomaz Schlegl. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: