Mom whose son is battling rare skin disorder asks for birthday cards, letters of support

LANCASHIRE, England (KRON) – A mom whose son has been dealing with a rare skin condition his whole life is asking people from around the world to support her son and send him birthday cards to hopefully raise his spirits.

“The last few months, he’s had enough of life,” mom Tanya Williams told SWNS. “He’s had enough of being in pain with the sores. He just wants to give up, he doesn’t want to fight anymore. What do you do, as a mum?”

According to Williams, Rhys was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a group of rare diseases that causes fragile, blistering skin that appears in response to minor injury including rubbing and scratching.

In severe cases, individuals may experience blisters inside the body.

There is no cure, although mild forms may improve with age, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Williams said Rhys is turning 14-years-old later this month.

” Hes had an up and down 12 month most days are bad rest are ok. There are times when he wants to give up the fight just to be pain free. So I’m looking for people to just take 5 minutes to send him a card he loves opening cards and seeing that there are people out there who care help spread a smile,” she said on Facebook.

She’s hoping the world will once again chip in to help lift Rhys’ spirits.

She made a similar request asking for Christmas cards in December that was met with overwhelming response.

“Every single card he received, he opened them with so much joy,” she told SWNS. “He came home from school and he would see these Christmas cards. He got hundreds at a time. It showed him that he still needs to fight, that there’s people out there who do care and do love him. Hopefully, it can make him see that not everything is bad.”

If you’re interested in sending Rhys a card, mail it to the following address:

Rhys Williams

40 Whalley Avenue

Bolton

BL1 5UD

ENGLAND

UK

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, your generosity is appreciated so much within this family and we cannot express how grateful we are that Rhys’ story has gone so far ❤️💙,” his mother said in a heartfelt Facebook post.

