Mother, son charged with $66 million jewelry robbery at heiress’ London home

(CNN) — A Romanian mother and son are charged in the theft of $66 million worth of the jewlery from Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone, PA Media News Agency reports.

Maria Mester, a 47-year-old housemaid, and Emil Sayastru, a 29-year-old bar worker, were charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary on Dec. 13.

Officers initially responded to reports of a burglary and arrested the pair in Palace Green, Kensington, Central London.

The incident happened after Ecclestone left the country for her Christmas holoday with her husband and daughter.

The majority of the jewelry has yet to be recovered.

Both suspects are due to appear in court on Feb. 28.