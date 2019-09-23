Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars

World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Nestlé is launching deluxe, customizable versions of the KitKat bar.

The company says it will be offering hand-crafted extra-large Kit Kats for the United Kingdom.

You’ll be able to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations, including earl grey and whiskey and ginger.

The bars will also feature personalized packaging.

Each bar, however, will set you back about $17.

The luxury KitKat bars will be available at John Lewis stores around the UK from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News