Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars

(CNN) – Nestlé is launching deluxe, customizable versions of the KitKat bar.

The company says it will be offering hand-crafted extra-large Kit Kats for the United Kingdom.

You’ll be able to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations, including earl grey and whiskey and ginger.

The bars will also feature personalized packaging.

Each bar, however, will set you back about $17.

The luxury KitKat bars will be available at John Lewis stores around the UK from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24.

