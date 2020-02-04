New coronavirus case prompts quarantine of thousands of passengers on cruise ship

YOKOHAMA, Japan (CNN) – A cruise turned into a nightmare at sea for around 3,500 people placed under quarantine after a former passenger was confirmed infected with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Around 2,500 passengers and 1,000 crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship are being held on board until Tuesday, giving public health officials time to screen each passenger.

The ship docked an hour outside Tokyo at the Port of Yokohama had stopped in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Taiwan before making its way to Japan.

The infected passenger disembarked in Hong Kong before testing positive for the virus.

Latest Stories: