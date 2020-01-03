Live Now
Oil prices jump after US airstrike in Iraq

(CNN) – A deadly U.S. aistrike in Iraq is impacting oil prices.

Futures for Brent Crude – a global benchmark – jumped 5.4% to $69.08 per barrel on Friday.

U.S. oil futures gained 4.1%, reaching $63.69 per barrel.

Both are on track for their biggest daily gains in about a month.

Qasem Soleimani – a top Iranian general – was killed in the airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon says that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members.”

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said in a statement that his country would take revenge for Soleimani’s death.

