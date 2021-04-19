Ostrich greets zookeeper with lively dance performance in Australia

A female ostrich at Melbourne’s Werribee Open Range Zoo dazzled a zookeeper with a sprightly dance.

Video shared by the zoo shows Scratchy the ostrich swaying her hips and feathery wings while showing some deft footwork.

Werribee Open Range Zoo Savannah keeper Lauren Irving said the dance was an indicator of an ostrich’s excitement.

“It was almost time for dinner, so I was dropping off some goodies and also blowing some bubbles for the flock of ostrich girls, which they find really interesting and mentally engaging,” Irving said.