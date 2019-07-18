Live Now
Papa John’s is now making tiny pizzas for bees only

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – How adorable is tiny pizza made for bees and bees only!

It’s completely edible and made with real dough, wildflowers, and a sprinkle of pollen – all the perfect recipe for a “beezza” right?

Papa John’s UK shared the video on social media recently, showing how the little pizza is made.

They say it was created to also celebrate the chain’s new “Bee Sting” pizza.

“After all, without bees, there would be no pizza,” the pizza chain tweeted. “They are the main pollinators of tomatoes and also incredibly cute.”

Papa John’s is supporting the work of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, where interested customers can make donations when they place an order here.

