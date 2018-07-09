Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte vows to resign if anybody can prove God exists

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a South Korea-Philippines business forum hotel in Seoul on June 5, 2018.(Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - The Philippine president, who recently sparked outrage for calling God stupid, has courted new controversy in his largely Roman Catholic country by saying he will resign if anybody can prove that God exists.

President Rodrigo Duterte questioned anew in a speech late Friday some of the basic tenets of the Catholic faith, including the concept of original sin, which he said taints even innocent infants and can only be removed through baptism.

Duterte asks, "Where is the logic of God there?"

He says if there's "one single witness" who can prove, perhaps with a picture, that they were able to see and talk to God, he will immediately resign.

Last week, Duterte was slammed for calling God "stupid," with one Catholic bishop calling him a "psychopath."

