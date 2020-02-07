Police: Man accused of raping 5-year-old at US Embassy in India

NEW DELHI, India (CNN) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi.

The 5-year-old girl lives with her parents in the staff quarters.

She is the daughter of a housekeeper who works for the American Embassy.

The incident took place on Feb. 1, according to Delhi police officials.

They added the girl was playing when she was lured and raped by a 25-year-old man who was also a neighbor.

The American embassy is located in a highly secure area and is surrounded by other foreign missions, according to a statement issued by an embassy spokesperson.

The embassy was “deeply disturbed to learn of allegations of sexual assault of a child on the embassy compound.”

The state added that the embassy has taken swift action by reporting the incident to the police and obtaining medical assistance for the girl.

The police confirmed that the accused man was arrested the next day after the victim was able to identify him.

He was arrested under the protection of children from sexual offenses act and charged with rape.

A court date has not been set.

Sexual violence against women in India remains a problem.

The latest data shows there are roughly 91 rapes each day in the country.

Following the horrific gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus in Delhi, a number of legal reforms and stricter penalties were introduced.

Given the girl is a minor in this case and under the age of 12, if found guilty, the suspect could be sentenced to up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

In some cases, even the death penalty can be handed down.