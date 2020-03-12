Brazilian official who met President Trump just days ago tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus and is being monitored, Brazilian newspaper O Estadão reported on Thursday.
Bolsonaro’s communications chief Fabio Wajngarten has tested positive for the virus, according to an official statement from the Brazilian president’s office.
Wajngarten joined President Bolsonaro for a dinner on Saturday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
The two presidents reportedly shook hands, and Wajngarten stood next to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a photo that he posted on his Instagram.
Trump was also photographed shaking Bolsonaro’s hand before dinner on Saturday.
Bolsonaro is currently being monitored.
It can take from two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — to show up, according to the CDC.
