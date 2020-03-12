Brazilian official who met President Trump just days ago tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus and is being monitored, Brazilian newspaper O Estadão reported on Thursday.

Bolsonaro’s communications chief Fabio Wajngarten has tested positive for the virus, according to an official statement from the Brazilian president’s office.

Wajngarten joined President Bolsonaro for a dinner on Saturday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

President @realDonaldTrump met with President @jairbolsonaro of Brazil yesterday in Florida! 🇺🇸🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/SAWeOLbZqD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 8, 2020

The two presidents reportedly shook hands, and Wajngarten stood next to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a photo that he posted on his Instagram.

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Trump was also photographed shaking Bolsonaro’s hand before dinner on Saturday.

President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Alex Brandon/AP

Bolsonaro is currently being monitored.

It can take from two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — to show up, according to the CDC.

