Brazilian official who met President Trump just days ago tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus and is being monitored, Brazilian newspaper O Estadão reported on Thursday.

Bolsonaro’s communications chief Fabio Wajngarten has tested positive for the virus, according to an official statement from the Brazilian president’s office.

Wajngarten joined President Bolsonaro for a dinner on Saturday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The two presidents reportedly shook hands, and Wajngarten stood next to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a photo that he posted on his Instagram.

Trump was also photographed shaking Bolsonaro’s hand before dinner on Saturday.

President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Florida. 
Alex Brandon/AP

Bolsonaro is currently being monitored.

It can take from two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — to show up, according to the CDC.

