Prince Charles reportedly threatens to cut off funding to Prince Harry, Meghan

LONDON (KRON) – Prince Charles has reportedly threatened to cut off funding to his son Prince Harry, and wife, Duchess Meghan, if they step away from the royal family completely.

The UK Times reports that the Prince of Wales has been in negotiations with Harry since Christmas over an agreement of money that will depend on their future roles within the family.

The Times reports that 95% of the Sussexes’ costs are supported by income from Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate, with the remaining 5% coming from the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant.

Financial records unearthed by the UK Times revealed that Prince Charles spent around $11 million covering the duties of both his sons and their wives between 2018 and 2019.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made the surprise announcement Wednesday that they plan “to step back” as senior members of Britain’s Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted the bombshell message on their personal Instagram page, saying they intend to become “financially independent” and that they would “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

Hours later, Buckingham Palace issued a second statement, hinting that the first had caught some in the royal household by surprise. The statement said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “at an early stage.″

Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and late Princess Diana, is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: