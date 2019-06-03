Queen Elizabeth, President Trump toast during Palace dinner Video

London (AP) - President Donald Trump is being treated to a meal of lamb at a banquet in his honor at Buckingham Palace.



Rounding out Monday's dinner are courses of halibut with watercress mousse, strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream, assorted fresh fruits, and coffee and petit fours.



Musical selections include works by Handel, American composer Aaron Copland and singer-songwriter and U.K. natives Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge.



"Tonight" from the American musical "West Side Story" is also on the program.



Trump and his wife, Melania, are at the dinner with the president's four adult children.



Among the royals in attendance are Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, and Prince William and his wife, Kate.

Trump and Queen Elizabeth II exchanged toasts at Buckingham Palace before about 170 guests at an elaborate state dinner held Monday in honor of the president and first lady.



Trump says their nations have common values that will unite them long into the future, including freedom, sovereignty and self-determination.



The queen told Trump that security and a shared heritage link the U.S. and U.K. She says "tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come."