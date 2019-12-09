Rare baby orangutan born at zoo in United Kingdom

CHESTER (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A United Kingdom zoo has welcomed a rare and adorable baby orangutan.

He’s at Chester Zoo and doesn’t have a name as of yet.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation in Nature.

The zoo says their population is threatened by the palm oil industry as forestry is cleared to make way for palm oil plantations.

According to the zoo, there are fewer than 14,000 surviving in the wild.

The City of Chester is the world’s first sustainable palm oil city and works with the local community to only use palm oil from deforestation-free suppliers.

Chester Zoo is also the only zoo in mainland Britain that cares for this type of orangutan.