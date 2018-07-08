Rescue of remaining boys could take 4 days
THAILAND (AP)- - Officials say it could take up to four days to complete the rescue of eight boys and their soccer coach from inside a northern Thailand cave.
Authorities temporarily stopped their efforts Monday to replenish air tanks along the cave’s treacherous exit route.
Expert divers on Sunday managed to get four of the 12 boys to safety. They were quickly transported to a hospital in the town of Chiang Rai, the provincial capital.
The names of the rescued boys were not released.
Rescuers have been navigating a dangerous and complicated plan to get the children out under the threat of heavy rain and rising water underground.
The entire group had been trapped for more than two weeks.
