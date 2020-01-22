Restaurant in Australia makes giant pizza to raise money for firefighters battling wildfires

AUSTRALIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – An Italian restaurant in Australia made a massive pizza to help raise dough for firefighters battling the devastating wildfires across the country.

The owners of Pellegrini’s Italian in Sydney wanted to do something big to help those fighting the fires.

They baked this behemoth in a conveyor oven Sunday.

The rectangular pizza was 16-inches wide and stretched 338-feet.

That’s longer than a US football field.

They sliced it up into 4,000 slices to feed the crowd that showed up to donate money for the New South Wales rural fire service.

About three thousand people attended the event, but it’s unclear how much money was raised.

At least 28 people have died nationwide since the fire season, the worst in decades, started in late July.

More than 3,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the state of New South Wales alone.