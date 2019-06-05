Rihanna named world's wealthiest female musician

(CNN) -- Rihanna has emerged as the richest female musician in the world, with a fortune considerably larger than those of the grandes dames of pop: Madonna, Céline Dion and Beyoncé.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is worth a staggering $600 million, according to Forbes -- overtaking Madonna by $30 million, Dion by $150 million and Beyoncé by $200 million.

While Rihanna is best known for hits such as "Umbrella," "Diamonds" and "What's My Name?," her music is not the only source of her wealth.

In fact, according to Forbes, the majority of her income comes from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods company that owns the likes of Christian Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.