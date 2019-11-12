Russian professor accused of killing former student, lover

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (CNN) — It was a sobering and chilling moment in a Russian courtroom.

A professor, accused of killing and dismembering his former student and lover, told the judge, “I repent deeply.”

Investigators opened a criminal case against the historian after he was fished out of a river this weekend.

There are some crimes that grip a nation with horror and shame — like this gruesome butchering of a young Russian student, Anastasia Yeshchenko, allegedly by her 63-year-old history professor and lover.

Now hiding his face in court from public gaze, one of Russia’s most distinguished academics, Oleg Sokolov, is now accused of being one of its most notorious killers after he confessed in court.

The painstaking search for evidence has taken to the waterways.

It’s in this dark river that cuts through the Russian city of St. Petersburg, that Sokolov allegedly tried to hide his crime.

Russian state television broadcasted grainy security video of what police say is him dumping a bag of body parts into the river he then slipped in himself, apparently drunk, and had to be rescued.

Police divers have already retrieved the severed arms and legs of the 24-year-old victim from this body of water and they are still dredging it to see if they can find any more body parts.

They’ve already retrieved the headless corpse of the victim from this building where the professor had an apartment.

Sokolov is known for staging Napoleonic war reenactments, a passion he seems to have shared with his student and lover, 39 years his junior.

Not only did that match raise few concerns at the prestigious St. Petersburg State University, but one fellow academic says other allegedly abusive relationships between Sokolov and students were also ignored.

The university has yet to comment.

