Scientist captures reality of Greenland melting

Eight sled dogs – walking on water.
That’s what it looks like at least.
Check out these gorgeous photos taken in Northwest Greenland last week.
You can see the dogs wading ankle-deep through a melting ice sheet.
But as beautiful as the photo is, the man who took it says this is a big problem.
Steffen Olsen – a scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute – was on a routine mission to pick up oceanographic and weather monitoring tools that were put on the ice.
But with the water covering the normally flat white sea ice – he couldn’t see them.
It’s early for what’s called “melt season” in Greenland.
In line with scientists’ prediction that it’s going to be a record year for melting on the ice sheet.
Scientists say if these extreme melt season become the new norm, it could cause a ripple effect around the world, especially for sea level rise.
