Scientist captures reality of Greenland melting

Eight sled dogs – walking on water.

That’s what it looks like at least.

Check out these gorgeous photos taken in Northwest Greenland last week.

You can see the dogs wading ankle-deep through a melting ice sheet.

But as beautiful as the photo is, the man who took it says this is a big problem.

Steffen Olsen – a scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute – was on a routine mission to pick up oceanographic and weather monitoring tools that were put on the ice.

But with the water covering the normally flat white sea ice – he couldn’t see them.

It’s early for what’s called “melt season” in Greenland.

In line with scientists’ prediction that it’s going to be a record year for melting on the ice sheet.

Scientists say if these extreme melt season become the new norm, it could cause a ripple effect around the world, especially for sea level rise.

