Security alert at Amsterdam airport over situation on plane

AMSTERDAM (AP) – Dutch military police have tweeted that they are investigating a suspicious situation on an aircraft at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Dutch media reported that emergency services are massing Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

