Security alert issued for US travelers in Israel, West Bank, Gaza amid Middle East tensions

An Israeli soldier aims his weapon at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against Israeli settlements, in al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on January 3, 2020. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is warning American citizens to be cautious in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank amid “heightened tension in the Middle East.”

In a security alert, the U.S. Embassy cautioned all U.S. citizens to ” remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning.”

According to the alert, a red alert siren could also be activated if mortar or rocket fire happens, and that if you hear such an alert, it should be taken seriously.

American citizens are warned to be vigilant and stay alert in areas populated by tourists.

At this time the State Department lists Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank as areas with a “Level 2” security risk, which means travelers should exercise increased caution.

“The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed,” the security alert reads.

Iranian state TV reported Tuesday that at least 56 were killed and more than 200 injured in a stampede that broke out at the funeral for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in a U.S. airstrike last week.

