Singapore to bar all visitors from China

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China (all times local):

Singapore will bar all visitors from China, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to tighten border controls to stop the spread of a new virus.

The health ministry says from Saturday, all Chinese travelers as well as foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. It says short-term and multiple-visit visas previously issued to those with Chinese passports will also be suspended.

Singaporeans who have been to China are allowed back but will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Singapore had previously barred Chinese travelers only from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The ministry said the expanded move was prudent as the virus has spread.

More than 3 million Chinese tourists flock annually to Singapore, a popular holiday and shopping destination.

The Singapore government earlier said it is trying to track down at least 2,000 visitors from Hubei who arrived this month after the city reported 13 cases, all visitors from Wuhan.

