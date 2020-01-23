State Dept. issues travel advisory for China as deadly coronavirus spreads

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The State Department on Thursday issued a travel advisory strongly urging Americans to reconsider travel to China as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC) has set the alert level at 2, which urges caution in the affected area and to avoid all nonessential travel.

Air and train travel has been suspended in Wuhan, which is where the deadly outbreak first originated.

Officials warn that planned travel within China may also be disrupted.

The travel advisory comes as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Asia and across the world in countries including the US, UK, and Australia.

Seventeen people have died in the outbreak, all of them in and around Wuhan, while close to 600 have been infected.

Many countries have begun screening travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, including at San Francisco International Airport.

Chinese authorities have also quarantined three major cities, with travel bans in effect for at least 7 cities.

China is offering to refund both domestic flights and train tickets nationwide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

