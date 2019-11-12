SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People were not impressed after fashion designer Stella McCartney posted a shoutout to Meghan Markle for wearing her label during a recent Remembrance Day service.
In a now-deleted post on the brand’s Instagram account, McCartney commended the Duchess of Sussex for donning a coat from the label’s fall 2019 line during Remembrance Day services at the Cenotaph in Westminster on Sunday.
“So honoured to have HRH Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn ’19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella,” the caption read.
People commenting on the post called it “rather disrespectful” and blamed McCartney for “utilizing remembrance day to promote your garments.”
Stella McCartney has yet to comment on the post and backlash.
Latest News Headlines:
- Supreme Court takes on DACA case protecting 700,000 Dreamers
- Stella McCartney deletes Instagram post of Meghan Markle amid backlash
- Baby found dead on San Francisco golf course
- 5 victims in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting file lawsuit
- Student’s death prompts suspension of 14 San Diego State University campus fraternities