Stella McCartney deletes Instagram post of Meghan Markle amid backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People were not impressed after fashion designer Stella McCartney posted a shoutout to Meghan Markle for wearing her label during a recent Remembrance Day service.

In a now-deleted post on the brand’s Instagram account, McCartney commended the Duchess of Sussex for donning a coat from the label’s fall 2019 line during Remembrance Day services at the Cenotaph in Westminster on Sunday.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England. The armistice ending the First World War between the Allies and Germany was signed at Compiègne, France on eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month – 11am on the 11th November 1918. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“So honoured to have HRH Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn ’19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella,” the caption read.

People commenting on the post called it “rather disrespectful” and blamed McCartney for “utilizing remembrance day to promote your garments.”

Stella McCartney has yet to comment on the post and backlash.

