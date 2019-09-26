This airline offers a baby seat map to show travelers how to avoid infants

(CNN) – Few things that can make a trans-Pacific flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant.

One airline wants to help you avoid that.

Check it out.

Japan Airlines has launched a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and 2-years-old are sitting.

Other passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats.

That should give them a chance to find one further away, or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn’t available.

The airline says only passengers who book on its website can see the babies on the seat map.

Things may also get shaken up if there is an aircraft change before take-off.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.

Now if they can just figure out how to point out passengers who plan to recline their seats…

