This country is making moves to make tampons and pads free

(CNN) – Scotland may soon make all period products free.

Scottish Parliament approved Tuesday the first stage of the plan, which they say can help end “period poverty,” making tampons and pads completely free for those in need.

All parties on Thursday backed the Period Products Free provision bill.

The government is now expected to make amendments and address a big concern – the costs.

The initiative could cost more than $31 million annually.

