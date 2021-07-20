U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for UK over COVID-19 spike

FILE – In this June 29, 2021, file photo, people ride the escalator in the subway amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Petersburg, Russia. Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the spread of the delta variant in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives. Daily new case numbers are already climbing sharply in countries like the United Kingdom, Portugal and Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As Delta variant cases continue to rise, the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued their highest warnings against travel to the United Kingdom.

Both agencies raised the UK to Level 4, which asks Americans to avoid all travel there.

“If you must travel to the United Kingdom, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said in an advisory.

The State Department said, “Do not travel to the United Kingdom due to COVID-19.”

The UK was previously lowered to a Level 3 advisory rating by the U.S. back in May.

In the past week, 300,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.K.. with the Delta variant now accounting for more than 90% of infections in the country.

Two-thirds of British adults are fully vaccinated; children are not yet eligible.