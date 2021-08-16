U.S. officials monitor Afghanistan situation as Taliban makes advances

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the U.S continues to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban is overrunning cities and taking over areas.

“We’re focused on the security situation that we face now,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Kirby says the U.S continues to support Afghan forces in the field, as the Taliban makes advances.

“This is an Afghan military strategy that we are trying to support as best we can and it really is going to come down to their leadership,” Kirby said.

10 provisional capitals have fallen, as the Taliban sets its sights on the capital city, Kabul.

“We don’t advocate for war. But there is a time we need to defend our country and ourselves,” said Afghan Ambassador to the U.S Adela Raz.

Raz says the U.S troop withdrawal comes with consequences and pleads for aid.

“Please, please support Afghan National and Defense Security Forces. Our air force would be the game changer,” Raz said.

The White House says they encourage the Afghan people to defend themselves.

“The Afghan National Security Defense Forces have the equipment, numbers and training to fight back. They have what they need. What they need to determine is if they have the political will to fight back,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Here you have Afghan forces in the ground, who are fighting, who are fighting for this and when we need logistical support, we need resources to do it,” Raz said.

There was an expectation that this conflict would’ve ended in a stalemate in a few months. But U.S intelligence now says Kabul could fall in a month.