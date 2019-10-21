UK’s 1st Chick-fil-A announces closure days after opening amid LGBTQ protests

READING, UK (KRON) – Less than two weeks after opening its doors in the United Kingdom, Chick-fil-A has announced its brand-new restaurant will close within the next 6 months.

The sudden closure of the restaurant that opened at Oracle Mall on Oct. 10 comes following LGBTQ protesters who have rallied outside the restaurant denouncing the chain’s opposition to same-sex marriage.

A mall spokesperson told the BBC that the company would not be allowed to stay beyond its initial “six-month pilot period,” calling it the “right thing to do.”

Reading Pride, a UK-based LGBTQ advocacy group, tweeted it was “staunchly opposed to Chick-fil-A setting up shop in the UK and certainly in Reading.”

Protests of the UK location continued over the weekend even after news of the closure circulated.

In videos shared on social media, activists were seen waving rainbow flags and chanting Chick-fil-A is “not welcome here.”

