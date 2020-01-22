UN calls for probe into possible hacking of Bezos’ phone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – United Nations experts have called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information they received that suggests that Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account.
Bezos owns The Washington Post and is the founder of Amazon.
