UN calls for probe into possible hacking of Bezos’ phone

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – OCTOBER 02: CEO of Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos speaks during an event marking the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 02, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Arabian dissident and columnist for the Washington Post, was killed on 2nd October 2018 after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to finalize papers for his marriage, sparking a weeks long investigation and creating diplomatic tension between, Turkey, the U.S and Saudi Arabia. His body is still yet to be recovered. (Photo by Osman Orsal/Getty Images)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – United Nations experts have called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information they received that suggests that Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account.

Bezos owns The Washington Post and is the founder of Amazon.

Latest Stories: