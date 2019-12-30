VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during Australia heatwave

ADELAIDE, South Australia (CNN) – As wildfires continue to scorch parts of Australia, threatening the koala population, one thirsty koala got some TLC.

Anna Heusler was riding her bike Thursday with a group of cyclists when she spotted this koala sitting in the middle of the road.

Heusler stopped and the koala climbed on her bike.

She offered it water, and well it was clearly thirsty.

South Australia continues to deal with extremely high temperatures.

A heatwave hit last week, raising temperatures to 107 degrees Friday afternoon.

Officials say up to 30% of koalas may have been killed in Australia’s brush fires.

According to the Australia Zoo, there were only about 40,000 to 100,000 koalas remaining after “uncontrolled habitat destruction.”

The animals are now considered endangered.

Latest Stories: