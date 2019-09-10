VIDEO: Elephant tramples, injures at least 17 people

SRI LANKA (CNN) – More than a dozen people were trampled by elephant during a parade in Sri Lanka Saturday.

One of the elephants was spooked during the procession, which startled another animal.

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

The parade continued after the incident.

For the past 119 years, the area has held a procession in honor of the sacred Relic of the tooth of Buddha.

