Video: Lava spews from Iceland volcano following rare eruption

The Icelandic Coast Guard shared footage in the early hours of Saturday, March 20, showing lava spewing from a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula during a rare eruption.

These aerial videos show the volcano near Mount Fagradalsfjall in the Geldingardalur Valley area, located in southwest Iceland, the Coast Guard said.

The eruption occurred after uptick in seismic activity in the region.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption was small and the volcanic activity had “somewhat decreased” by Saturday.

The office said lava fountains were small and lava flows represented “a very local hazard.”

The Department for Civil Protection said it did not believe the activity posed a threat to structures or settlements in the area.

