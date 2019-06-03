Video shows Miley Cyrus forcefully kissed, grabbed by aggressive fan
BARCELONA (KRON) - Disturbing video shows a fan getting up close and personal to pop star Miley Cyrus as she walks with her husband Liam Hemsworth outside their hotel in Barcelona.
Cyrus, who recently dropped her new EP "SHE IS COMING," is seen in the video alongside Hemsworth trying to navigate through a sea of fans and photographers as they are walking from their hotel to the car.
In the video posted Sunday, a man's hand suddenly comes into view and apparently grabs her hair. He is then seen wrapping his arm around her and pulling her in for a kiss.
Cyrus was apparently able to dodge the kiss and walk up close to Hemsworth, who puts his arm around Cyrus as they continue to walk to the car.
Security was also seen intervening when the incident happened.
Cyrus has yet to comment on the incident.
