VIDEO: Thousands march in Tehran streets after general killed in Baghdad

World

by: CNN

TEHRAN, Iran (CNN) – In Iran, thousands are marching the streets of cities across the country following Friday prayers after the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Live images on state-run television showed people carrying signs bearing the likeness of Soleimani.

In and around Tehran’s Grand Mosque, live pictures show worshippers taking to the streets to shout “Death to America” and “Revenge, revenge, revenge.”

