BOGOTA, Colombia (KRON/AP) — At least 24 people killed, more than 800 injured and 89 missing. What’s happening in Colombia?

Demonstrations began in Colombia on April 28 to protest against a tax reform proposed by its president Iván Duque that would have squeezed the middle class.

The tax reform sought to raise taxes by about $6.7 billion to pay the country’s debts and maintain a basic income scheme for 3 million low-income people that started during the pandemic.

An anti-government protester is detained by police in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

A police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters during clashes in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Police walk along highway as they work to unblock it from anti-government protesters so trucks can pass, in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

A group of men siphon gasoline from a gas station in Cali, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. Protesters are blocking the main roads as a part of anti-government protests that has resulted in cities having a shortage of food and fuel. (AP Photo/Andres Gonzalez)

An anti-government protester returns a tear gas canister at the police during clashes in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

People light candles in a vigil to honor those that died during anti-government protests, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A man looks into a police post damaged by protesters the night before, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan from congress on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A police officer fires tear gas at protesters during a strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 3, 2021. Colombia’s President Ivan Duque withdrew the government-proposed tax reform on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andres Gonzalez)

A protester clashes with the police during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Police face anti-government protesters who are blocking a highway in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. Protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Police cover themselves from stones throw by protesters during anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A woman walks past La Luna hotel that was burned and looted Monday night during a protest against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Colombia’s finance minister resigned on Monday following five days of protests over a tax reform proposal that left at least 17 dead. (AP Photo/Andres Gonzalez)

People light candles during a vigil in honor of Nicolas Guerrero who died after being shot during a national strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 3, 2021. Guerrero was shot during clashes with police on Sunday and died this morning. Colombia’s President Ivan Duque withdrew the government-proposed tax reform on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andres Gonzalez)

The president’s administration withdrew it four days later, but the protests continued — and grew.

A policeman was among the many killed.

Initially led by unions and supported by college students and social organizations, protesters turned out in more than half of Colombia’s municipalities, sometimes erecting roadblocks that officials say have led to food shortages, prevented vaccine deliveries and blocked ambulances.

The response by security forces, heavily armed from decades of battling drug traffickers and guerrillas, is being scrutinized by human rights observers.

The Attorney General’s Office and the agency responsible for monitoring human rights compliance reported Thursday that 26 people were killed in protests, including a police officer, and more than 800 injured. They did not specify the number of slayings in which police have been involved. Previously, the agencies alleged police involvement in a dozen.

The United Nations human rights office said it was “deeply alarmed” over the violence against protesters.

In its statement, the UN urged Colombia’s government to protect the rights of protesters.

Colombia can’t take this no more @CNN also in my Instagram accounts theres plenty videos of what’s going on right now !!! pic.twitter.com/XnF99aRSSH — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) May 4, 2021

“Law enforcement officers should abide by the principles of legality, precaution and necessity of proportionality,” the statement said.

Celebrities and other public figures have been raising awareness of what is happening in Colombia.

Latin artist J Balvin, who is from Colombia, has been constantly posting about the violence happening in his country.

Colombian singer Karol G has also posted many videos, photos and information about the protests.

She tweeted at President Duque directly, begging him to listen to the people.

Mi alma y corazón están con mi país🇨🇴 con la esperanza de que la lucha, la voz y la sangre que se ha derramado, tenga eco y GENERE UN CAMBIO. @IvanDuque El país que usted ve destruido hoy es el mismo país que un día confío en usted y lo eligió como mandatario ESCUCHE A SU PUEBLO! — BICHOTA (@karolg) May 2, 2021

“My soul and heart are with my country with the hope that the fight, the voice and blood that has been spilled will echo and make a change,” she wrote. “@IvanDuque The country that you see destroyed today is the same country that one day trusted you and elected you as president. LISTEN TO YOUR PEOPLE!”

Both reggaetón stars have repeatedly tried to get the world’s attention and are pleading for international help.

And although not completely aware of what exactly is going on, Justin Bieber also raised awareness on his Instagram page.

“Not exactly sure of the ins and outs of what is going on but can clearly see that there is chaos in Colombia right now! Keep the people of Colombia in your prayers,” he wrote.

Honoring lives lost at the hands of police violence and corruption in Colombia.#SolidaridadConColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/9Eu07ZziKP — Jessica González-Rojas (@votejgr) May 8, 2021

Our call for justice, humanity, and true community safety is not just for the people of Kentucky, but for our sisters and brothers everywhere.



I stand in solidarity with the people of Colombia, as we all cry out for a safer and brighter future. https://t.co/Q5At0IUTEg — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 8, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.