Wife of Spain’s prime minister tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government said Saturday that the wife of wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The government said Begoña Gómez and the prime minister are in good health.

Two ministers of Sánchez’s Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week.

The others member of the Cabinet have tested negative.

