William, Kate travel on budget airline after Harry, Meghan slammed over private jets

(CNN) – Being royal doesn’t always mean private planes, at least not for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their clan.

Prince William, Kate, and their three children took a Flybe budget-airline flight from Norwich to Aberdeen on Thursday, presumably for a get-together at the Queen’s Scottish castle.

The price of a Flybe flight on that route usually runs from $89 to $300.

Passengers said they had no idea the family was on board until they disembarked and loaded onto awaiting SUVs.

Prince William even reportedly carried luggage!

Their trip was just days after his brother, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle faced criticism for their use of private jets.

Sir Elton John defended the couple, saying media reports about their flights were “distorted and malicious.”

John said he paid for the flights and made sure they were carbon neutral.

