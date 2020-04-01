Wimbledon canceled amid pandemic

File-This July 5, 2019 file photo shows United States’ Cori “Coco” Gauff celebrating after beating Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in a Women’s singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Wimbledon’s next and from afar, Comes Coco Gauff, uncharted star. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON – The Wimbledon Championships this year have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Wimbledon was scheduled to be played between June 29 and July 12.

“It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” the statement read.

“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen — the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents — as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life.”

It is the first time Wimbledon has been cancelled since 1945, the last year of World War II.

The tournament first began in 1877.

Next year’s event will be held June 28 to July 11, 2021.

