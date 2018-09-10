World

Witness: 18 dead after explosion at gas depot in Nigeria

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 12:17 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:17 PM PDT

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) - A witness says 18 people are dead and more than 40 others have burns after a gas explosion in central Nigeria.

Taxi driver Yakubu Charles says Monday's blast occurred at a gas depot in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa state.

He helped to evacuate victims after more than a dozen occupied vehicles burned.

The Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps confirm the blast but decline to give a number of casualties.

Nigeria's Senate president, Bukola Saraki, in a Twitter post calls the explosion "horrific" and says he met with survivors.

He offers prayers for families who lost relatives.

Many gas dealers operate mini-depots in Nigerian cities with no strong measures to regulate their activities, leading to frequent explosions. In January, 10 people died in a blast in Lagos state.
 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App