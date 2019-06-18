Woman who stuffed mother’s corpse in suitcase could be released from Bali prison next year

Heather Mack, the American woman who stuffed her murdered mother’s corpse into a suitcase at a Bali hotel, has turned her back on the U.S. and wants to see out her days in Indonesia once freed from her hellhole prison, DailyMailTV can reveal.

Mack, 23, speaking exclusively to DailyMailTV from inside Bali’s notorious Kerobokan Prison, says she never wants to return home to Chicago with daughter Stella, four, and claims she could be a free woman in just 18 months time.

Mack is serving a 10-year sentence for murdering her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer in 2014 in a twisted plot to take her inheritance.

And in a new interview inside the decrepit, overcrowded prison, which she has called home for the past five years, she also revealed how Schaefer, 27, who bludgeoned her mother to death on the paradise island, has now found God as he serves his 18-year sentence.

Mack said: ‘I might get deported (back to America) on release but if that happens I hope it will only be for a maximum of six months. I’ll return as quickly as I can.’

